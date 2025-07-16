Luton man suspected of dealing cocaine arrested

An arrest was made in the area yesterday

A man from Luton was arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine on an estate.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 34-year-old man from Luton was arrested in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury at around 3pm on July 15.

According to the police, officers stopped a car in the neighbourhood and then searched the vehicle and one of the occupants before making an arrest.

The man remains under investigation for possession of cocaine with the intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug. He is accused of being in possession of criminal property and driving without third party insurance and was held in custody overnight.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”