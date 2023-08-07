A man from Luton who armed himself with two knives during an altercation at a café has been jailed for more than two years.

A man suffered serious head injuries as he tried to escape from Gulam Choudhury, who had threatened to stab him.

In February, 33-year-old Choudhury went into the café in the Bury Park area of the town before getting involved in an altercation with a group of people upstairs. Choudhury went downstairs and armed himself with two knives before heading back upstairs and threatening the victim.

Gulam Choudhury in custody (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

The victim jumped down a stairwell in a bid to try and escape from Choudhury, suffering multiple facial fractures in the process. Choudhury, of Beech Road, Luton, was arrested shortly afterwards.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This incident in a very public place caused understandable concern in the local community, so I am especially glad Choudhury has been brought to justice and put behind bars so quickly.

DI Gardner added: “The victim here suffered serious injuries; Choudhury himself is facing a prison spell, and this criminal conviction will stay with him for the rest of his life.