Luton man who brutally attacked woman with snooker cue jailed for nine years

A man who brutally attacked a woman in Bury Park with a snooker cue has been jailed for nine years and given a lifetime restraining order.

Aftab Uddin, 35, formerly of Inkerman Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, August 10, after he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and harassment with fear of violence.

The court heard how Uddin lay in wait for his victim in Bury Park Road on February 8 before launching the vicious attack with a snooker cue.

The attack caused a deep cut to the woman’s head which left her requiring six stitches.

He will serve a minimum of six years before he can apply for parole and will also serve a five year extended licence.

In addition, he was also served with a lifetime restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in the future.

Detective Constable Joanna Bosson, who led the investigation, said: “Uddin is a clearly dangerous individual who showed complete disregard for his victim as he hit multiple times with a snooker cue.

“The victim was left with multiple injuries following the incident, and he then continued to threaten her through text messages and I can only commend her for her courage since the attack.

“We are pleased that Uddin has received a significant sentence that reflects the severity of his actions, which should serve as a stern warning to anyone thinking of violently assaulting another person.”