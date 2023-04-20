News you can trust since 1891
Luton man who harassed and assaulted partner handed five-year restraining order

He admitted to harassing the victim last year

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

A man from Luton who harassed and assaulted his partner in St Albans has been given a five-year restraining order.

Vincent Flemons, 49 and of Clarendon Road, admitted to physically assaulting his victim and harassing him with texts, emails and phone calls at his workplace in St Albans.

He was given the order at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, April 11, having already served six months imprisonment.

He was handed the order by St Albans Crown Court
He was handed the order by St Albans Crown Court
Flemons was released from prison having served his time on remand. He is banned from contacting his victim for five years, or going to his address or workplace.

Detective Constable Alex Willans from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU) said: “If he breaches this restraining order, he will go back to prison.”

Flemons was charged with strangulation, but in February he pleaded guilty to common assault on June 6 last year, harassing the victim between August 1 and 29, and assault by beating on August 27. He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating on August 29.

DC Willans explained that Hertfordshire Constabulary’s primary concern was to safeguard Flemons’ victim from being physically abused and bombarded with unwanted texts, emails and phone calls, which had left him ‘feeling suffocated’.

DC Willans said: “He initially felt he had nowhere to turn and felt exhausted with the situation, which was dominating his life, including his work.

"He said he would encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to get help and not suffer anymore at the hands of an abuser.”

Anyone with concerns about their partner can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor services by calling 0300 790 6772. In an emergency, always call 999. If you are afraid or unable to speak, call 999 from a mobile and press 5, 5.