A man from Luton who harassed and assaulted his partner in St Albans has been given a five-year restraining order.

Vincent Flemons, 49 and of Clarendon Road, admitted to physically assaulting his victim and harassing him with texts, emails and phone calls at his workplace in St Albans.

He was given the order at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, April 11, having already served six months imprisonment.

Flemons was released from prison having served his time on remand. He is banned from contacting his victim for five years, or going to his address or workplace.

Detective Constable Alex Willans from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU) said: “If he breaches this restraining order, he will go back to prison.”

Flemons was charged with strangulation, but in February he pleaded guilty to common assault on June 6 last year, harassing the victim between August 1 and 29, and assault by beating on August 27. He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating on August 29.

DC Willans explained that Hertfordshire Constabulary’s primary concern was to safeguard Flemons’ victim from being physically abused and bombarded with unwanted texts, emails and phone calls, which had left him ‘feeling suffocated’.

DC Willans said: “He initially felt he had nowhere to turn and felt exhausted with the situation, which was dominating his life, including his work.

"He said he would encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to get help and not suffer anymore at the hands of an abuser.”

