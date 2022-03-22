Luton men arrested in county lines drugs gang clampdown

Several arrests under Operation Mantis

Several Luton men have been arrested after a week of operations targeting county lines drugs gangs, between Monday 7 March and Sunday 13 March, as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.

During the week the Operation Mantis team from Hertfordshire Police, working with the Operational Intelligence Team, Operational Support Group and local crimes units carried out warrants across the county targeting the gangs involved in drug dealing.

Twenty-five individuals were arrested in total, with six of those being charged and remanded into custody. More than £25,000 in cash, large quantities of class A drugs and a firearm were recovered during week.

Those charged include Ryan Sherry, 20, from Tenby Drive, Luton, who was charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs

Those arrested include: a 23-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, a 41-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of assault, a 42-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court, a 31-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, a 22-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, a 22-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and a 19-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

All were released whilst investigations continue.

Forces across the UK carried out similar operations with support from the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre (NCLCC) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, as part of a national drive, to disrupt and arrest those involved in County Lines.

Detective Inspector Alex Willcox, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in the county. It involved a number of different teams across the Constabulary coming together to target the perpetrators of county lines drug dealing in Hertfordshire and I appreciate all their hard work and support. We have made many significant arrests, seizing large amounts of drugs and cash in the process, doing substantial damage to these gangs’ operations.

“We take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to make it difficult for these organisations to operate in our towns, identifying new gangs and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.

“Police forces across the country took part in the coordinated week of action to target those who are involved in drugs supply and exploiting vulnerable people. We continue to work with partners at national and local level, to target these gangs and also to raise awareness of county lines among young people, parents, teachers and other members of the community to help protect the vulnerable and prevent them from getting involved in gang activity.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing or gang related crime is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.