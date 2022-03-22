Luton men arrested in crackdown on child abuse

Five men, from Luton and Bedford, have been arrested as part of a crackdown on child abuse.

The men, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested as part of a campaign by Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team, alongside officers from across the force targeting individuals who had been identified as having a sexualised interest in children.

Officers searched multiple properties and seized and examined a number of digital devices.

Detective Inspector Peter Ward from Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub, said: “We are committed to proactively protecting vulnerable children by targeting those who pose a risk.

“We have a dedicated team, who are amongst the most effective in the country at identifying and arresting those who pose a significant risk to the safety and wellbeing of the children in our communities.”

All five men have been released under investigation with stringent conditions whilst the examination of the devices is completed.

If you witness anything suspicious online or are concerned about the safety of a child please report it to via 101 or online.