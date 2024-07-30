Luton men charged with drug offences after synthetic cannabinoids sting
Last week, detectives from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit carried out a pre-planned warrant at an address in Luton, as part of an investigation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids concealed in bath and beauty packaging.
At the property, three men and two women aged between 20 and 25 were arrested.
On Thursday (July 25), Mohammad Mustafa Hafeez, aged 25, of Flint Close, was charged with four counts of evading the prohibition on exportation of a class B drug; Mohammad Murtaza Hafeez, aged 22, of Flint Close, was charged with four counts of evading the prohibition on exportation of a class B drug; and Tauhid Ishitaq, aged 21, of Five Springs, was charged with four counts of evading the prohibition on exportation of a class B drug.
All three were bailed ahead of a future court appearance.