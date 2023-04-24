Two men from Luton have been handed sentences after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin following a drug deal in Aylesbury.

The men were caught by Thames Valley Police in March 2021 after they were seen dealing drugs in a car in Hampden Garden.

Officers followed to pair and searched them, finding 74 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in the car, with a street value of around £500. They were charged on March 25, 2021.

On Thursday (April 20), 42-year-old Mohammad Hussain, of Brook Street, was given an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – crack cocaine – and one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – heroin.

His accomplice, 34-year-old Rizwan Adalat, of Cambridge Street, pleaded guilty to the same offences and was sentenced on December 23 last year to three years and nine months imprisonment.

PC James Gordon, of Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “I am pleased that the courts have handed a fitting sentence to Adatlat and Hussain, who made the decision on the 24 March 2021 to travel to Aylesbury from Luton with the intention to deal class A drugs.