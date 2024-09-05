Two men from Luton have been jailed for life after stabbing a man nine times in a ‘frenzied’ attack in a superstore car park.

Ehsan Khan and Abdul Hussain, both 19, approached their victim as he walked along Wingate Road, just after 7.15pm on July 24 last year.

The men questioned the victim about an acquaintance before pulling out large knives and chasing him into the car park of B&M Home Store.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was left with nine knife stab wounds, puncturing his arm, legs, chest and abdomen.

Abdul Hussain (left) and Ehsan Khan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Khan, of Pembroke Avenue, and Hussain, of Maidenhall Road, were both found guilty of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article following a trial at Huntingdon Crown Court last month.

At the same court on Tuesday (September 3), both men were handed life prison sentences to serve a minimum of 12 years before being considered for parole.

When sentencing the pair, Her Honour Judge Walden-Smith said Khan and Hussain were “dangerous”.

She explained: “Neither of you have shown remorse or insight into the damage caused to the victim.

“It’s not one young life changed, but three, the two of you included.”

Describing the impact of the attack, the victim said: “Since July 2023, my life has drastically changed. I no longer have a social life and barely speak to people or friends. I haven’t been able to get back into my normal way of living since.

“Before the stabbing, I used to work every day, and when I had days off, I was spending time with friends either working out or doing plenty of other social activities. However, since the stabbing I barely leave the house, and I’d only go outside if I have to. Every time I go out, it’s like my fight or flight kicks in again and I’m back at the incident in the car park.

“I don’t trust people anymore. I don’t want to be near people as I don’t want to risk my life. I survived before, but maybe I won’t the next time.”

During the trial, the jury heard how Khan fled the country just 48 hours after the violent attack. Officers arrested Khan at Heathrow Airport when he returned just under two weeks later.

While Hussain also made attempts to flee the country, after nearly three weeks of evading the police, he handed himself to Luton Police Station, two days after Khan was apprehended.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from the Bedfordshire Police Boson unit, said: “This has been a lengthy and trying period for the victim, especially while the impact of this incident continues to affect his daily life. Our hope is that these results are a welcome and somewhat comforting end to this phase of his recovery.

“Khan and Hussain behaved in a way that can only be described as frenzied, predatory and vicious. They surrounded and intimidated the victim before unleashing a ferocious attack in a public space. Their sentencing follows a meticulous investigation which was supported wholeheartedly by the local community. I would like to extend my gratitude for the role they played in helping us secure justice for the victim.

“I would also like to urge anyone who is considering carrying a blade to think twice. There are only two outcomes for people involved in knife crime and both of them are a loss to you, your family and the wider community. Just drop it.”