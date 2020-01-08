Luton mum encourages people to tag their bikes after son's stolen bike is found

A mum from Luton is encouraging people to tag their bikes after her son's stolen bike was found in a second hand shop.

Natasha Alale appealed for the public's help in finding her son's bike yesterday (Wednesday, January 8) after he was assaulted and robbed outside the Post Office in Hockwell Ring, at 5.30pm, on Sunday, January 5.

The bike has been found

Since the appeal the bike has been found in a second hand shop and it has been reunited with her son, he had put an ImmobiTag on the bike when he bought it.

Natasha said: "It is great that my son has his bike back, he works hard, he has his own business fixing computers and phones, and recently bought the bike.

"He added the tag and I think it is really important that all bike owners do this.

"I want to raise awareness of the tags, these could deter thieves from stealing bikes. The tag contains a unique serial number that can be read by the police making the bike, registered owner's details and the bike's status viewable directly on their system.

"The bike seems to have been passed through a few hands maybe no one wanted to keep it because of the tag, so I would definitely urge people to tag their bike.

"Even the shop owner was unaware of tags and serial numbers , they should also collect the serial number which is under the bike to make it identifiable.

"The police would not have been able to release it from the shop without having proof it was his bike.

"We are still appealing for information to find the person who attacked my son."

Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: "The offender punched the boy in the face and took his Carrera bike, before leaving the scene in the direction of Acworth Crescent.

"Officers attended, and the investigation is ongoing, with lines of enquiry being followed up.

"The offender is described as Asian, chubby, with a spotty complexion. He was wearing a hoodie."

If anyone has any information, or saw the incident, call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 40/945/20.