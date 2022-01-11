Luton mum held at knifepoint during 'shocking' attack by masked raider

A mum out walking with her two-year-old son was threatened with a knife by a masked robber in a Luton field.

The incident happened in a field near a stream in the Catsbrook Road area of Luton at around midday on Wednesday (5 January).

The victim was walking in the field with her son when someone came from behind her, threatened her with a knife and demanded she handed over her purse.

Police are hunting for the robber

The victim did not have a purse so the suspect ripped off some necklaces she was wearing. He also took her phone out of her pocket but left it at the scene.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s with broken blood vessels on his face.

He was wearing a black parka jacket with fur trim around the hood, a disposable face mask and had his hood up.

DC Adam Geary, investigating, said: “The lack of humanity shown by this person, who has threatened a mum with her young child, is absolutely shocking.

“If you recognise the description of this person, were in the area at the time and saw anything, or have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police via Bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Please quote reference 40/846/22.