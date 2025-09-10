Luton murderer sentenced to life behind bars after strangling victim in his own home

A Luton man has been sentenced to life behind bars after strangling his victim in his own home.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Sereaton, aged 43, strangled 57-year-old Sukhjinder Singh-Gill before trying to set the scene on fire. He must spend a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Emergency services were called to Mr Singh-Gill’s home in Althorp Road, Luton, shortly before 5pm on November 4, 2024, after a builder working on the property spotted his body through a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death was initially treated as unexplained but suspicious – but a murder investigation began after the case was later reviewed by detectives from the Major Crime Unit.

Nathaniel Sereaton. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

In a three-week trial earlier this year, the court heard Sereaton, of Milliners Way, Luton, knew Mr Singh-Gill and had been visiting him when he attacked him, strangling him with a power cable before trying to destroy the evidence by setting fire to the scene using kitchen roll.

Aware that police had attended the scene, Sereaton called 999 in the early hours of November 5 to say he believed he had killed someone.

With the help of CCTV operators, he was located by officers and arrested in Luton town centre a short while later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court today (September 10), a statement from Mr Singh-Gill's family was read out, saying: "We have to live without our brother which is going to be extremely difficult.

"The murder of Sukhjinder has meant he is not involved in our daily life. He’s not been able to see our elderly mother, who is completely discomposed by the death of her son. As a family, we have no choice but to move forward with our lives, but knowing Sukhjinder is not around is going to affect us very deeply.

"We’d like to finish off by saying… Big bro, we are all going to miss you so much, especially on the big occasions. We love you so, so deeply that even words cannot explain."

Sereaton will serve a minimum of 20 years, less the 307 days he has already spent on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Singh-Gill’s family having to come to terms with this horrific attack.

“Mr Singh-Gill was a vulnerable man who could not defend himself.

“I am pleased that this violent and dangerous individual will spend many years behind bars. This was a complex and difficult investigation, and I commend the team who secured this conviction.”