Luton named as county hotspot for pedestrian crashes

Luton has been named as the most dangerous area in Bedfordshire for pedestrians, with 58 casualties from crashes in the past year.

According to new figures from Accident Claims Advice, a total of 136 pedestrian casualties were reported across Bedfordshire in 2024/25. Of these, there were two fatalities, 34 serious injuries, and 100 slight injuries, with nearly half of them happening in Luton.

The data highlights the town as a clear hotspot for pedestrian-related incidents ahead of Bedford, which had 20 casualties over the same period.

In Houghton Regis, there were four pedestrians injured and 12 in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police were approached for comment.

Road Traffic Accident Manager for JF Law, Tracey Chick, said: “Each road traffic incident involving pedestrians represents a moment of distress and potential life-altering consequences for those involved.

“If you have been involved in an accident, your safety should be the immediate priority, before exchanging details with the other involved parties, and reporting the incident to the police.”

In 2023, 405 pedestrians were killed in Great Britain, whilst 6,067 were reported to be seriously injured and 12,791 slightly injured.

Tracey said: “The safety of pedestrians on the roads is paramount, yet poor driving can result in devastating consequences when someone is struck by a vehicle.

“Regarding eligibility to claim, it's vital to understand that every case is unique. Generally, if you've suffered injury due to the negligence of another driver, you may be eligible to pursue a claim for compensation.

“We urge people to prioritise their own safety by using designated crossings, making eye contact with drivers, and avoiding distractions like mobile phones. Let's all commit to making our roads safer."