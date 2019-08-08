Luton paedophile from 24 Hours in Police Custody jailed again after second victim spots him on TV

A paedophile depicted on 24 Hours in Police Custody has been jailed for further offences after a second victim came forward who recognised the man on television.

Bruce Davison, 80, who now lives in Lidlington, was handed a 15-month prison sentence at Luton Crown Court today after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a teenage boy in the mid-1990s.

Bruce Davison

Davison was already jailed for six years in October 2016 for indecently assaulting a young boy over several years in the 1970s. This case was followed by the production team of 24 Hours in Police Custody and was featured in the fifth series in June 2017.

The second victim, who is now in his 30s, came across Davison after walking into his father’s house whilst he was watching 24 Hours in Police Custody. The victim confided to his father that he had also been abused by Davison. His father then encouraged him to contact the police and report it.

In his statement, the victim described how Davison robbed him of an innocent childhood.

He said: “I should have been able to learn about sex and relationships at my own pace in a natural way, not instigated by him, who I now see as a predator.

“Imagine the sheer horror I felt when I went home to my dad’s house and Davison’s image was on the TV. My heart hit the floor and my blood ran cold.

“It took so much for me to come forward."

DC Sharon Ellis, who investigated both cases, said: “This is a great result and I’m pleased that Davison will have to serve a further 15 months at the end of his current sentence, as well as having to adhere to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order upon his release.

“This case is an excellent example of the power of TV and media. This episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody led to this second victim finding the courage to come forward and disclose the abuse he also went through at the hands of Davison. We have now been able to get justice for two victims and keep Davison locked up for longer.

“As both these cases show, it is never too late to come forward and tell police if you have been the victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was. You will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will endeavour to do all we can to seek justice for you.”

During sentencing at Luton Crown Court, Judge Steven Evans, said: “Davison has had a lifelong impact on the victim. He was vulnerable to Davison’s targeted intentions and I’m in no doubt that Davison had a long-held sexual interest in young male children.”

Amber Ronowicz from The Garden Productions, who make 24 Hours in Police Custody, said: “This conviction is a brilliant example of tenacious detective work over many years. It is also a demonstration of the power of documentary to unflinchingly highlight important issues no matter how troubling they are.

“We are proud that our work means that other victims have summoned up the courage to tell their story and get justice. This case says everything about why we do the job we do.”

People can report concerns around child sexual abuse by calling police on 101.

The NSPCC website has help and advice about non-recent abuse, and the NAPAC website also offers support to adult survivors of child abuse.