Luton paedophile guilty of rape and sexual assault during 1990s is jailed for more than 20 years

A Luton man has been sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing three children.

David Lister, aged 53, of Dovehouse Hill, sexually abused three children - who were between the ages of six and 14 years old at the time - over a seven-year period in the 1990s.

The victims, now adults, made the brave decision to report the horrific abuse to police in December 2018. Lister was arrested and an investigation was launched by Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team.

He was sentenced on Friday (August 23) at Luton Crown Court to a total of 24 years after being found guilty of 18 sexual offences, including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

David Lister, aged 53, of Dovehouse Hill, Luton. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Lister will now be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Investigating Officer Louise Shepherd said: “I am pleased that Lister received a lengthy sentence after his despicable actions against these three children and the impact it has had on their lives ever since. I hugely commend their bravery in coming forward and hope now the man who haunted them for so long is in jail they can move forward with their lives.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“Child sexual abuse is one of the most monstrous of crimes and we work tirelessly to support the victims through an investigation and bring these perpetrators to justice.

“Please remember it’s never too late to report a crime and you are helping us to put these dangerous perpetrators in prison.”

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or by reporting online.

Find out more about the work to tackle male violence against women and girls.