Luton paedophile jailed for 10-year campaign of sexual abuse against child

A man from Luton has been put behind bars for sexually abusing a child over a 10-year span.

Officers were told about Oliver Wade after his victim – who is now an adult – came forward in 2020.

They reported the abuse after years of suffering at the hands of the 37-year-old throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Wade was voluntarily interviewed in 2021 where he denied all allegations put to him. But he was charged in December 2023 after a lengthy investigation.

Wade, of Sunridge Avenue, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of four offences, including attempted rape and sexual assault in April.

And on Friday (June 27) he was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable David Widdicombe said: “This has been a horrific case, and we hope this sentencing has brought some closure to the victim.

“Wade’s 10-year campaign of abuse is shocking and something nobody should ever have to go through. We will continue to do what we can to support the victim.

“We know that a victim can carry the burden of being abused for years before they’re ready to open up about what happened to them.

“It is never too late to make a disclosure. We know it can be so difficult to report abuse, but we are here to support you every step of the way.”

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.