Luton paedophile who sexually assaulted girls as young as eight has been jailed

A Paedophile who sexually assaulted three young girls has been put behind bars for 10 years.

And one of his brave victims told the court that the sentence means she could “finally be at peace and begin the healing process”.

Iain Alderton, 33, who lived in Luton at the time of the offences, was found guilty of multiple sexual assaults on children as well as making indecent images.

Iain Alderton

The court heard that between 2010 and 2014 Alderton, who now lives in Market Rasen, carried out the assaults on the three girls aged as young as eight.

Reading a personal statement to the court, one of the victims said: “Among many things, he took away my power at such a young age. Standing here today is a memory that I will always have in my mind, the day I held the power, the one of us who made it out, and the one of us that is finally stronger.

“I used to feel sorry for myself due to what happened, but now, I only feel sorry for the younger version of myself who just couldn’t find her voice.

“I can finally be at peace and begin the healing process now that I know I have taken away your freedom.”

Alderton was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (October 7). He received a five-year sentence for two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and for one count of sexual activity with a child.

He also received an additional five years in prison for three counts of sexual activity with a child under 13.

As well as this, he received a jail term of two years and nine months for three offences of making indecent images of children, which will be served concurrently. He also received a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Natalie Miller, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, who investigated, said: “Alderton denied the offences in interviews and attempted to point blame at the victims.

“However, the three victims demonstrated true courage and strength of character far beyond their years, by coming forward and sharing their voice. Hopefully now, with support from us and specialist partners, they are able to move on with their lives and they can now see what the future can hold for them.

“Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience – it not only ruins their young years, but stays with them into adulthood, and has a significant impact on their future.

“We will never tolerate this type of criminality in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.

“If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, come forward and tell us. We will do everything we can to get justice for you, and support you.”

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police online or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as well as support through the criminal investigation process. You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual SARC the Emerald Centre, by visiting the Emerald Centre or by emailing [email protected] , or alternatively calling 01234 842750.

If you have been affected by crime, Victim Care Services offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not, and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

