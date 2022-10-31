Two people have been convicted of a stabbing in a Luton barber’s shop that left the teenage victim with life-changing injuries.

Hasan Nisar, 21, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and knife offences after a seven-day trial at Luton Crown Court. They are due to be sentenced at a later date – but police say they are facing “a lengthy” sentence behind bars.

The “incredibly violent” attack took place at the shop on Selbourne Road on February 5 when the teenager was approached by a group who put him in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed him. Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five people, but three were later released with no further action.

DC Sarah Warren, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This incredibly violent attack took place on a busy Saturday afternoon in a very public place, leaving a boy with significant injuries. I am pleased that two people have been convicted for this.

“Serious violence and knife crime is a priority for Bedfordshire Police. We will not rest in our fight to get weapons and violent perpetrators off the streets. Levels of recorded serious violence dropped to their lowest level this year in August and we will continue to crack down on those committing such crimes, as well as working with our partners to show young people a better path.”