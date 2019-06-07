Luton pensioner caught working as unlicensed security director

A Luton man has pleading guilty to working as an unlicensed security director and a security manager.

Robert Dass, 74, pleaded guilty to two counts under the Private Security Industry Act; of working as an unlicensed security director and a security manager at Luton Magistrates Court on June 4.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) brought the prosecution against Dass of Parys Road, who admitted being the director of Roberts Nationwide Support Services Ltd. His guilty plea came ahead of a trial at Luton Magistrates’ Court. Dass will next appear at Luton Crown Court on 28 June for proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Nathan Salmon, SIA Criminal Investigations Manager said: “The guilty plea entered by the defendant in this case highlights the fact that the SIA will robustly prosecute those who fail to comply with the security industry licensing regime. Our team has had previous dealings with Mr Dass and this action seeks to address ongoing non-compliance with security regulations.

“Regulation exists in order to protect those who use contracted security services and the general public, and to ensure the effectiveness of the security businesses that operate within the industry.”

SIA investigators were checking licences in London in October 2017 when they discovered that Dass was identified as manager and supervisor to security staff at one venue. Further investigation revealed that he was also acting as a shadow director. The investigators spoke to the security guards he employed, who confirmed that he was acting as a director, and that they viewed him as the head of the company. SIA investigators also gathered evidence from his clients, who were ready to identify Dass as the controlling mind at his trial.

Dass declined a formal interview claiming that he was sick, however, he was unable to provide evidence of his illness to the SIA. As a result, the SIA decided to prosecute him for the second time.

The SIA had originally prosecuted Robert Dass in March 2016. He was found guilty, along with his business Nationwide Security Management Ltd, at Luton Crown Court of supplying multiple unlicensed security guards at sites across the UK.

Then he was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,000. His company was also found guilty on four counts and was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,000.

Nathan Salmon, added: “His guilty plea this time shows that Dass continued to act within the security industry as a shadow director and manager of security operatives, trading under a different named company. Shadow Directorships, and creating a “phoenix” business in this manner, is unacceptable to the vast majority of reputable businesses operating within our industry. We have therefore moved to instigate Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings aimed at removing criminal benefit and curb ongoing involvement in our industry.”