Luton police station’s enquiry office closed until March for refurbishment
The enquiry office at Luton police station will be closed for seven weeks as it undergoes a refurbishment.
The office, in Buxton Road, will close on Monday, January 20 until Wednesday, March 12.
The force said: “The enquiry office at Dunstable Police Station will be opened as a temporary measure from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday during this time.”
People can still report to the police through this website or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.