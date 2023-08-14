A Luton man who fled the country after raping a teenage girl has been jailed for 11 years.

Dawood Khan, 41, attacked the girl in a flat in Luton in March 2022 after spotting her alone and distressed in Milton Keynes. He offered to help her and arranged a taxi to an address in Luton, where he raped her.

But his brave victim later managed to leave the property and used a member of the public’s phone to call for help.

Dawood Khan (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

Khan fled the country, but three months later he was extradited back to the UK from France, after he handed himself in at a Paris police station. In May this year, he was found guilty of rape at Luton Crown Court following a two-week trial.

On Friday (August 11) Khan, of St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with an extended three years on licence due to his dangerousness.

In a statement, a family member of the victim said: “The night you preyed on our little girl, all you saw was a chance to manipulate and coerce her for your own gratification. You didn’t care who she was, you didn’t see her as a person, to you she was prey that you could do with what you liked.

“It’s clear that you have zero remorse for what you have done, that you’re only sorry you didn’t get away with it.

“To those who matter to her the most, she will be remembered for her courage. You, on the other hand, are nothing, will be forgotten, will be a thing of the past.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Khan was a predator, he lured a young teenage girl under the false guise of support for his own sexual gratification.

“Even with support, the victim will spend years repairing the psychological damage caused by Khan’s behaviour. In coming forward, the victim showed true bravery and courage.”

DI Jenkins added: “This behaviour is unacceptable, and we have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.