Luton prisoner who ran a drugs line from his cell has been jailed for another four years

Tamoor Ahmed. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man who dan a drugs line from his prison cell by using his brother as a dealer has been jailed for four years.

Brothers Tamoor Ahmed, 23, and Kashan Ahmed 22, both of Dallow Road, Luton ran a drugs line known as the Richie Line.

When police raided their home earlier this year they found phones, more than £7,500 in cash, and Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigators found that while in prison for other offences, Tamoor would communicate with Kashan and instruct him on how to deal drugs and make a profit.

The phones also revealed the drugs line was used to send out more than 500 bulk messages selling drugs to customers between January and March, all while Tamoor was in jail.

Tamoor and Kashan Ahmed both pled guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Tamoor was sentenced to four years imprisonment. Kashan was sentenced to a two year suspended sentence, and a six-month electronic tag with curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Swanepoel from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team said: “Tamoor selfishly brought his brother into the world of drugs, to make a quick buck but ended up ruining both lives.

“Drugs are not the answer to make money, don’t fall into that trap. You will not get rich quick, instead you will suffer the consequences of the law.

“Drugs ruin lives not just of users but of people who deal them – they underpin the world of violence and exploitation, causing harm to everyone involved.

"Tell police about drug crime in your area. The more information we have the better our intelligence picture around those causing misery and the easier it is for us to take them out."