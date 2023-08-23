A “professional criminal” from Luton has been jailed for supplying class A drugs across the country after investigators uncovered a ‘complex web’ he created to evade detection.

Bedfordshire Police found Encrochat messages and phone data from Ardjan Axhame, 28, which revealed he had moved drugs and money to Birmingham, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Cardiff, London and Manchester. He had used foreign passports, bank accounts and mobile phone contracts under false details and various aliases.

Axhame, of Stanley Street, Luton, was jailed for 10 years on August 18 at Luton Crown Court. He was found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in an offer to supply heroin and possession of false identity documents with intent.

Another man, from Bedford, has also been jailed for being concerned with the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis. Investigating officer Daniel Relf said: “These two men were professional criminals and I am pleased they have been handed such strong sentences.