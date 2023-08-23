News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Luton ‘professional criminal’ jailed for moving class A drugs and money across country

He had used false documents to open bank accounts
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

A “professional criminal” from Luton has been jailed for supplying class A drugs across the country after investigators uncovered a ‘complex web’ he created to evade detection.

Bedfordshire Police found Encrochat messages and phone data from Ardjan Axhame, 28, which revealed he had moved drugs and money to Birmingham, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Cardiff, London and Manchester. He had used foreign passports, bank accounts and mobile phone contracts under false details and various aliases.

Axhame, of Stanley Street, Luton, was jailed for 10 years on August 18 at Luton Crown Court. He was found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in an offer to supply heroin and possession of false identity documents with intent.

Another man, from Bedford, has also been jailed for being concerned with the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis. Investigating officer Daniel Relf said: “These two men were professional criminals and I am pleased they have been handed such strong sentences.

“Drugs gangs such as these ruin lives. Men like Ciobanu, Axhame and their associates are ruthless, dangerous criminals who won’t let anyone or anything get in their way of making even more money from selling products that tear families and communities apart.”