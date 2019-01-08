Luton ‘prolific’ burglar jailed for three years

A man from Luton has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty at Luton Crown Court on Monday, January 7, to burglary with intent to steal and possession of a bladed article.

Luke Waters, 29, of William Street, was captured on the victim’s dashcam footage leaving the property in Old Bedford Road in September last year, and confronted the victim who had just arrived home.

Several officers recognised Waters from the footage and he was subsequently arrested. He became aggressive to the arresting officers and when searched he was found to be carrying a kitchen knife in his bag.

On the first day of his trial, Waters admitted the charges against him and was jailed for three years.

DC Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “Waters is regarded as a prolific burglar, and I am glad he has been sentenced to time behind bars. I hope that he spends his time reflecting on his actions and the impact they have had on the victim.

“Burglary is a key priority for the force. Such criminality won’t be tolerated and we are running dedicated operations to target those individuals who think this brazen behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”