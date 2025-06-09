Luton property shut for three months after ‘vulnerable occupant cuckooed’

The house was shut down by the court. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A home in Luton has been partially closed by the courts for three months after concerns were raised over drugs.

Residents had contacted Luton Community Policing Team about “growing numbers of drug users coming into the area and being a nuisance, and specifically attending the property”.

Officers were also concerned for the “vulnerable occupant of the property, who they believed was being 'cuckooed' – where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over and used as a base for drug dealing.

To safeguard the occupant, Luton Magistrates' Court granted a three-month order, meaning that no one other than the occupant, close family and relevant services can be inside.

The policing team said: “This will provide residents with necessary peace and quiet, whilst allowing us to safeguard the occupant in the process. Expect to continue to see police in the area as we ensure the closure is not breached.”