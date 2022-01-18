Luton rapist locked victim he'd met through social media in her flat before carrying out sexual assaults over several hours

A Luton man has been jailed after being convicted of multiple sexual offences against the same woman.

Charles Akpoveta, 33, a delivery driver living in Luton, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, January 17 to a total of 17 years’ imprisonment.

In November 2021, at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Akpoveta was found guilty of four counts of rape, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent. This was along with three counts of assault by beating at a previous trial in October 2020.

Charles Akpoveta

Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey, investigating, said: “First and foremost, I would like to commend the victim of these attacks for her bravery and determination throughout the investigation, in particular dealing with two cross examinations across two trials and her unwavering commitment to working with detectives throughout. Her strength of character is inspiring.

“Throughout our investigation, Akpoveta paraded as a man who had been wrongly accused, claiming that everything which he subjected the victim to was consensual. This couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“I hope that today’s result will give the victim some respite, and also demonstrate the Met’s determination in ending violence against women and girls and bringing predatory offenders to justice.”

On February 29, 2020, Akpoveta travelled from Luton to London to meet with a 28-year-old woman he had made contact with via a social media app.

They went to her flat in Tower Hamlets where they had consensual sex. Afterwards, Akpoveta’s mood changed and he spat in her face.

The woman asked him to leave but he refused to do so, locking and chaining her front door. Over the next two to three hours, Akpoveta carried out a number of assaults on the woman. These included beating, biting, strangling and urinating on her.

During the course of the night, the woman was able to phone police. Officers attended and arrested Akpoveta. He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently charged with multiple offences.