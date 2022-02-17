Luton robbery victim chased and threatened with a knife by gang

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Luton on Monday (February 14).

The robbery took place shortly before 9pm, in The Moor, a parkland area close to New Bedford Road.

The victim was chased by four men, before being threatened at knifepoint.

The suspects stole £40 in cash from the victim alongside a bank card. The suspects ran from the scene, in the direction of Brook Street.

Officers are looking for witnesses that may have seen the group in the area around the time of the offence.

DS Gary Hatton, investigating the incident, said: “This is an extremely frightening attack in which the situation could have easily escalated. There is simply no place in our community for knife-related crime or those in possession of knives and offensive weapons. We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or the individuals fleeing the scene.”

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/9019/22.