Luton’s Community Policing team secure three month closure order for Wardown Crescent property

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Luton Community Policing team have secured a three month closure order at a property in Wardown Crescent, Luton.

A number of officers searched the property on Sunday, February 10, after receiving reports that it was being used as a brothel.

Two women found at the address were safeguarded and a temporary 24-hour closure notice was issued.

Today (Monday) at a court hearing, a judge granted a three month closure order on the location, and it will now be closed.

Sergeant Barry Smith said: “Our priority was to safeguard any vulnerable people at the location and to close the premises, and I am pleased we have been able to do this.

“It’s important that people report any concerns like this to us, so that we can take appropriate action.

“We continue to work with our partners to deal with issues that matter to our communities, and to protect vulnerable people.”

To report any issues in your area, call Bedfordshire Police on 101.