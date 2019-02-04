Luton’s community team secure a three-month closure for a property in Ruthin Close

Bedfordshire Police’s Luton community team secured a three-month closure order for a property in Ruthin Close on Thursday.

The application was made after officers were called to reports of an assault at the address on Wednesday, January 30. Following a search of the property, evidence was found that the location is used for drugs use and dealing.

At the time, a temporary 24-hour closure notice was put on the location pending the court hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Initially, one man was arrested on suspicion of an assault, but later on two further men were arrested for the same offence. They have all since been released on bail.

Sergeant John Killick, from the Luton community team, said: “We, as a team, are all about protecting the vulnerable members of our community. After the officers attended it was clear that this address was used for drug taking.

“Dugs are extremely damaging and have a negative impact on the health of our community. We are happy that this location will no longer be used for illicit purposes.”

If you have any concerns about drug crime or anti-social behaviour you can report it online or by calling 101.