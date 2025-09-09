Luton school evacuated after hoax call

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A primary school in Luton was evacuated following a suspected hoax call.

Luton Today understands River Bank Primary School in Bath Road received a phone call about a safety threat at around 10am on Monday (September 8).

All 725 pupils and adults were evacuated to the nearby park.

A spokesperson from Bedfordshire Police said: "The school followed its own evacuation procedures and ensured all pupils and staff were safe and accounted for.

"Police provided specialist resources to perform a thorough search of the school premises and no security concerns were identified. The incident was stood down shortly after 1.30pm.

"A police investigation into a suspected hoax call has been launched and anyone with information is urged to report it to police quoting the reference number 101 of 8 September."

The school was contacted for comment.