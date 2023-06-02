A shop and its staff in Luton have been fined for possessing and selling illegal vaping devices.

Cloud No.9 store, on George Street, was prosecuted following an investigation by Luton Trading Standards.

Director of Cloud No. 9 Limited, 21-year-old Usman Faruk, nd his brother Ishaq Faruk 20, both of Oakley Road, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates on May 24. Usman Faruk had previously pleaded guilty to being in possession of 843 non-compliant nicotine-inhaling devices (vape pens) when Trading Standards officers visited his premises in March of lat year. The vape pens were seized and taken from the shop.

Ishaq Faruk had previously pleaded guilty to selling vape pens to children in July 2022 and obstructing a Trading Standards Officer by providing false details.

District Judge Dodd handed the company a £4145 fine, while £1765 was imposed on Usman Faruk, and Ishaq Faruk was sentenced to pay £4145.

This comes as thousands of illegal vapes worth £17,500 were seized last month.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Women, Equalities and Community Safety, said: “Luton Trading Standards are continuing to clamp down on the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco. Their interventions have resulted in Luton landlords terminating the lease on at 6 premises, 3 for non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes, and they are in the process of undertaking 2 more.

“Other businesses are on final warnings before their leases are terminated.’