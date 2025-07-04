Luton shop fined for selling illegal cigarettes and medicines with ‘controlled drug’
The director of a corner shop in Luton has been handed a hefty fine for selling illegal cigarettes and foreign-labelled medicines.
Luton Trading Standards found that Euro Magazine Ltd, in Wellington Street, had been selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes and foreign-labelled medicines, which included a controlled drug - despite being warned by the council.
The business and its director, 53-year-old Masoud Ali Ahmed, of Browning Road, were fined nearly £8,000.