Luton shop fined for selling illegal cigarettes and medicines with 'controlled drug'

Published 4th Jul 2025
Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston
The director of a corner shop in Luton has been handed a hefty fine for selling illegal cigarettes and foreign-labelled medicines.

Luton Trading Standards found that Euro Magazine Ltd, in Wellington Street, had been selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes and foreign-labelled medicines, which included a controlled drug - despite being warned by the council.

The business and its director, 53-year-old Masoud Ali Ahmed, of Browning Road, were fined nearly £8,000.

