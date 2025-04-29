Luton shop owner fined after being caught selling illegal vapes to undercover officer

A woman holds a vaping device (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A shop owner in Luton has been handed a fine after he was caught selling illegal vapes in a council sting.

Usman Faruk, owner of Cloud NO9 Limited, in George Street, appeared at Luton Magistrates this month.

The court heard that two seizures of non-compliant vapes and three test purchases occurred in November 2023 and February 2024. Faruk, who had been prosecuted for similar offences in 2023, was unaware that he was dealing with a Trading Standards Officer posing as a customer.

After being caught the first time, he started taking orders via WhatsApp instead of storing and selling the vapes from the shop.

The company was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine and £1,032.30 in costs, while the 23-year-old, of Oakley Road, was given a 12-month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation days, and also fined. His total to pay is £3,146.30.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards, said: “The sale of illegal vapes present a serious threat to the safety of our community. Our Trading Standards team continue to do a fantastic job of rooting out businesses that intentionally violate the law. This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we will use the full extent of the law to keep our residents safe.”