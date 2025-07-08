Luton shop owner fined for selling illegal cigarettes, vapes and prescription medicines

La Doi Pasi. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The director of a shop in Luton has been handed a hefty fine for being caught selling illegal cigarettes, non-compliant vapes and foreign-labelled medicines – including prescription-only medicines.

Director of ME Supplies Limited, trading as La Doi Pasi, 39-year-old Ionela Dragoi, of Willow Way, appeared at Luton Magistrates last week after Luton Trading Standards seized items from the shop.

The court heard a seizure of cigarettes, vapes and foreign-labelled medicines took place at the Upper George Street shop in March 2024 .

Another seizure happened a few months later in July 2024.

The council found that she had sold counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes were made between April 2024 and January of thing, including several sold after Ms Dragoi was interviewed under caution.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined £4,795, and the company was fined £12,000 with a £2,000 victim surcharge, meaning she will need to pay a total fine of £16,795.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone, and our diligent Trading Standards team will investigate and where possible, take action against retailers who are caught flouting the law and selling any kind of illegal tobacco products that could severely harm the health of our residents.”

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law. Having removed 46 million illegal cigarettes, 12,600kg of hand rolling tobacco and almost 175kg of shisha products from sale, Operation CeCe, the National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC, continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade.”