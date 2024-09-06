Luton shop owner fined for selling illegal vapes after trading standards sting

Some of the illegal vapes seized. Picture: Luton Council

The owner of a shop in Bury Park has been fined for selling illegal vapes.

Mohammed Hai, aged 60, of Plough Court was prosecuted after an investigation by Luton Trading Standards found that he had been selling non-compliant vape pens at Vapex in Bury Park Road.

Mr Hai appeared at Luton Magistrates Court in July, where he pleaded guilty to six sales of illegal vapes. After he was summoned to court, he made three more sales, “which were deemed an aggravating factor”, according to Luton Borough Council.

Last week, he was given a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £800 and a £26 victim surcharge.

Gerard McCleave, corporate director for Inclusive Economy, said: “The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant. It is also putting people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning as illicit vape pens and tobacco are often being sold to school children under 18, which is also illegal”.