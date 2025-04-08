Luton shop owner fined thousands for selling illegal cigarettes

A Luton shop owner has been fined thousands of pounds for selling counterfeit cigarettes.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Owner of the business, 30-year-old Vaniya Bahiri, of Chevette Court, pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. He was fined a total of £4,645.50.

Councillor Maria Lovell said: “We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone and our diligent Trading Standards team will investigate and, where possible, take action against retailers who are caught flouting the law and selling any kind of illegal tobacco products that could severely harm the health of our residents.”