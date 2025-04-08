Luton shop owner fined thousands for selling illegal cigarettes
An investigation by Luton Trading Standards uncovered 12 sales of fake cigarettes between 2023 and 2024 at High Town Market, in High Town Road.
Owner of the business, 30-year-old Vaniya Bahiri, of Chevette Court, pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. He was fined a total of £4,645.50.
Councillor Maria Lovell said: “We’re determined to keep our town a safe place for everyone and our diligent Trading Standards team will investigate and, where possible, take action against retailers who are caught flouting the law and selling any kind of illegal tobacco products that could severely harm the health of our residents.”