Luton shop shut down for three months after ‘repeatedly selling illegal vapes’

Luton Vape. Picture: Luton Council

A shop in Luton has been ordered to close for three months after it was caught repeatedly selling illegal vapes.

Luton Vape, in Wellington Street, was shut down by Luton Magistrates Court on August 13.

The court heard how illegal vapes had been sold on numerous occasions since September 2023 – and had been sold to children.

Despite multiple warnings, the shop kept selling them. The business was ordered to pay £1,260.

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards, said: “The sale of illegal vapes present a serious threat to the safety of our community. Our Trading Standards team continue to do a fantastic job of rooting out businesses that intentionally violate the law. This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we will use the full extent of the law to keep our residents safe.”