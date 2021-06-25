Luton shop staff left 'terrified' after knife-wielding robber makes off with cash

The Co-op store on Birdsfoot Lane

At around 9.30pm on Monday, June 21, a man entered the Co-Operative store on Birdsfoot Lane and struck up a conversation with staff.

He then brandished a large kitchen knife from his bag and demanded they open the till.

He made threatening gestures with the knife until a member of staff opened the till drawer, then the offender took out cash and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The offender is described as a white man, in his mid-30s, approximately 6 foot tall, and very slim.

He was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a red hoodie with the hood pulled up over his head, and a black waterproof jacket. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask.

Detective Constable Lindsey Moss, investigating, said: “This was a disturbing incident which was terrifying for the store staff.

“The offender’s actions truly left them in fear for their personal safety, and we are keen to find this man as soon as possible.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident which could help us to locate the man responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it using the online reporting centre or call 101, quoting reference 40/31914/21.