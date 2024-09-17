Luton shopkeeper attacked by masked robber ‘brandishing large knife’

A Luton shopkeeper was attacked by an armed robber wearing a balaclava at the weekend.

The violent robbery took place at Sadiyya Store in Leagrave Road at around 8.48pm on Saturday (September 14) – when a man wearing all black clothing and a balaclava attacked the shopkeeper.

Police say after a short altercation the suspect brandished a large knife, before getting into the till and taking cash.

The offender fled on foot in the direction of Saxon Road.

Police want to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw someone matching the description of the suspect.

Drivers are also asked to check their dashcam footage and get in touch with any information that could support the investigation.

Information can be reported via Bedfordshire Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 40/51440/24.

