Luton sisters jailed for attacking woman they thought had shared embarrassing videos of them

Two women from Luton have been jailed for attacking a woman because they thought she had been sharing embarrassing videos of them online.

Sobiya Iqbal, 24, of Weatherby Road, and Uzma Iqbal, 33, of Runley Road, mistakenly believed the victim had shared videos online of them drinking and dancing – something they said had caused them embarrassment due to their faith.

Crime

The victim denied sharing the videos but agreed to meet the pair for dinner to discuss the matter.

They picked her up in the car, but rather than going to dinner, they drove her to a remote country lane where they dragged her out of the vehicle and assaulted her.

They punched and slapped her before cutting off her hair, stealing her handbag and spraying her with an unknown substance.

Fortunately the victim was then able to run away, and ran for more than a mile before seeking help from a remote farm house.

They were both found guilty of kidnap, causing actual bodily harm, and robbery, and were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, December 5.

Sobiya received two and a half years in jail while Uzma was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “The Iqbal sisters inflicted an enormous amount of terror and pain on their victim because they incorrectly thought she had been sharing videos of them online, which they felt showed them in embarrassing light.

“This was understandably a horrifying ordeal, and thanks to the bravery of the victim, the Iqbals have been held accountable for their actions and will be spending time behind bars.”

