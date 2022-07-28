More than £1 million will be invested in community safety projects after Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner secured funding from the Safer Streets scheme.

The Luton South ward is to get £294,000 to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Vicky Hawkes, service manager for neighbourhood services at Luton Council, said: “This is great news for Luton, enabling us to continue to deliver and support initiatives which implement sustainable changes to residential areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.”

She added: "This funding will allow us to deliver interventions such as increased street lighting and additional CCTV, along with environmental changes (gating orders on alleyways, improvements to subways) and other crime reduction materials.”

The funding is part of a wider project to make Bedfordshire safer for women and girls.