Luton sports coaches join fight to save lives of stabbing victims

Sports coaches in Luton have been learning how to set and treat stab wounds in a bid to tackle knife crime in the area.

The training course follows concerns victims of knife crime would look for help from community leaders rather than the emergency services, delaying their chances of receiving life saving aid.

Police Constable Steven Beer worked with colleagues at Bedfordshire Police and the Commercial Training team at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (TrainEEAST), to deliver the training to the coaches last week.

PC Steven Beer with TrainEEAST in Luton

PC Beer, who joined Bedfordshire Police last year via the Police Now National Graduate Leadership Programme, hosted the day-long event last week at Dunstable police station. The day consisted of basic emergency first response training including how to administer CPR and how to treat stab wounds.

The event was delivered to community sports leaders from Luton Street League - an organisation that operates 10 sports centres for young people across the most deprived wards in Luton, aimed at improving community cohesion through sports leagues, employment training and skills workshops.

PC Beer came up with the idea and organised the event after realising that many of the individuals injured in knife crime and gang violence would seek help from their community sports leaders, rather than the police or ambulance service.

Through providing first aid training to well-trusted community leaders in the area and building strong relationships with Luton Street League, an extra layer of care can be provided to young people injured in gang violence and open further opportunities to engage with those affected by knife crime.

Bin Your Blade

PC Beer said: “It has been a very rewarding experience creating this project, from its initial idea phase to seeing it through to completion. I am very grateful for Luton Street League for their participation and for TrainEEAST for completing the training for us. I look forward to working together with everyone again in the future, so we can continue our work to help those affected by gang violence and reduce knife crime in the community.”

Sergeant Karanjit Sanghera, who works alongside PC Beer in the Community Cohesion team at Bedfordshire Police, said: “Events like this that Steven has organised are very important in the role of Community Cohesion. It shows how we can work well with our partner organisations, and also helps to build trust in our communities that have been impacted by violent crime. I am pleased to see this initiative has been received well in the creation and management of this project.”

> The Luton News and Dunstable Gazette launched our anti-knife crime initiative Bin Your Blade in June following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Humza Hussain in Luton which shocked the community.

By publicising the awful consequences of carrying a knife we want to make a difference and encourage those who may be vulnerable to resist exploitation and to avoid making dangerous choices.