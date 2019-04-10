Luton stab victim had gun and drugs stashed in his home and car

A man who had been badly injured in a Luton attack has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a shotgun, ammunition and Class A drugs were found at his home.

Callum Lidder, aged 22, of Holly Lane, Harpenden, appeared before St Albans Crown Court on Friday, April 5 after pleading guilty to:

>Possession of a firearm

>Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate

>Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine)

Lidder was stabbed 10 times in the upper legs and thighs in Dumfries Street, Luton on May 6, 2018.

Three men were jailed in February at Luton Crown Court for a total of 28 years after the attack was captured on CCTV.

Days after the attack, on Monday, May 21, police executed a firearms warrant at Lidder’s home in Holly Lane after they received intelligence to suggest he was in possession of a gun. Searches were carried out on Lidder’s hire car, an Audi, which was parked outside of the house. A black holdall containing a sawn off shotgun and five cartridges was found in the boot.

Officers searched his bedroom and found a large package hidden inside a drum kit, which was later found to be cocaine with a street value of up to £100,000.

Lidder, who had become involved in an organised crime group, was arrested later the same day after being tracked down in a vehicle travelling on the M1.

Detective Constable Barry Townson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “If we receive intelligence to suggest someone is in possession of a weapon, then we will take action.

“Thanks to the information we received, another gun and more illegal drugs were removed from the streets of Hertfordshire. If you have information about criminal activity in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We will listen and we will do our best to make your community safer.”

> Lidder was attacked by a gang who mistakenly believed he was behind an arson attack on one of their home’s days earlier.