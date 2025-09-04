Luton stab victim named as girl and boy, both 16, are charged with murder

A 26-year-old man from Luton has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the town after two teenagers were charged with murder.

Adam Khan was found in a life-threatening condition after the stabbing on Sunday (August 31).

Police were called to Humberstone Road just after 6pm following reports of a fight between three people.

Mr Khan was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested, and after an extended period in custody for questioning, the girl and boy have been charged with murder.

DI Adam Bridges said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Khan’s family and friends at this exceptionally difficult time.

“We have specially trained officers supporting them and would ask the media to respect their privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

“We recognise the impact this incident has had not only on Mr Khan’s loved ones, but also on the wider community, and we thank them for their support with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Farnix.

