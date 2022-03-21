Luton stabbings: Police appeal over incidents

Police in Luton are appealing for witnesses after two separate stabbing incidents in the town.

On March 16 officers were called to Brook Street where a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his condition remains unknown.

And on Sunday evening, Beechwood Road was closed for a time after what police describe as a "serious incident" left a man needing hospital treatment for what are believed to be stab wounds.

On the Brook Street incident officers are carrying out several lines of enquiry but anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 184 of 16 March.