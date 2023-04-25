News you can trust since 1891
Luton stalker handed 10-year restraining order ahead of harassment awareness week

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

A Luton man was given a two-year suspended sentence and a restraining order for ten years after stalking and harassing his victim.

Mohammed Asad Miah had breached a non-molestation order four times and was found guilty of stalking involving serious alarm and distress. At Luton Crown Court on Thursday (April 20), he was handed the order and also ordered to attend 25 days of rehabilitation. He will do 150 hours of unpaid work for his crimes.

This news comes as Bedfordshire Police has urged victims of stalking to report predatory behaviour during National Stalking Awareness Week (April 24 to 28).

In the past month, the force received 120 reports of stalking and harassment. In March, the police secured a stalking protection order (SPO) for another Luton man after he went to his victim’s home and threatened her.

He was issued with the SPO for a period of 10 years. The breach of his order can result in arrest and imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Vicky MacLeod said she wants victims of stalking to come forward as soon as incidents happen before the issue gets worse.

DI MacLeod said: “Stalking can be incredibly traumatic for victims and linked to some of the highest harm crimes, including domestic abuse, sexual offences and even murder.”

She also wants people to spot the early signs of stalking to help protect victims. DI MacLeod added: “Look out for changes in behaviour of your children, friends or neighbours, which can include being withdrawn, becoming more introverted or anxious and even having suicidal thoughts.”

Stalking is a pattern of unwanted, fixated and obsessive behaviour which is intrusive. It can be harassment that amounts to stalking, or stalking that causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress.

Contact can be in person, by gifts, or via social media, email or messaging apps. Anyone wishing to report any incidents can get in touch with the police on 101 or by clicking here. Always call 999 in an emergency.