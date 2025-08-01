Luton stalker handed suspended sentence and restraining order

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Luton has been given a restraining order after admitting to stalking at Luton Crown Court.

Tabraiz Raja, 39, and of Newark Road, pleaded guilty to the offence on May 20.

At the court this week he was handed a four-month sentence, which is suspended for 18 months. He’s been ordered to pay £1,900 in compensation and is subject to a restraining order.

Detective Constable Philippa McCarthy from Bedfordshire Police’s Stalking Prevention and Intervention Unit said: “Experiencing unwanted, repeated attention can have a significant impact on an individual’s wellbeing, and some people who have been stalked or harassed have felt no other option but to make significant changes to their daily life in order to feel safer.

“We understand that many people delay reporting incidents until the situation escalates, but we urge anyone experiencing stalking to come forward and tell us as early as possible."