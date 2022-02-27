Luton street cordoned off after suspicious death of man in his 30s
Police were called to New Town Street in the early hours of Sunday morning
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:14 pm
A Luton street has been cordoned off by police today (Sunday) after the death of a man in suspicious circumstances.
Officers were called to New Town Street in the early hours of the morning following the discovery of the man who was in his 30s.
His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
A Beds Police spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and the area has been condoned off while investigations are carried out. Those living in the area will see an increased police presence over the next few days."