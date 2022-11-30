A Luton supermarket owner has been fined more than £1,200 for selling illicit tobacco.

Bahman Darwesh, 43 of Leagrave Road, Luton appeared before Luton Magistrates for the sale of illicit tobacco from his shop Eastern European Supermarket, 18 Park Street.

Non-duty paid and counterfeit tobacco products valued at over £11,000 were seized from the shop in June 2019.

The illicit tobacco

He was given a 12 month community order with one requirement to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, and was also fined £1,210, which included a financial penalty of £80 and Victim surcharge of £95.

Mr Darwesh was originally due to attend court in April but failed to show, resulting in a bench warrant to ensure he attended the sentencing.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety at Luton Council, said “Luton Trading Standards have been gathering information on the sale of illicit tobacco, shisha and vaping products across Luton, and have seized thousands of non-compliant products to keep residents safe.

“Illicit tobacco is more dangerous; the ingredients are unregulated and cigarettes do not extinguish in the same way as regulated products, increasing the risk of house fires. The sale of illicit tobacco is also often linked to other wider organised criminal activity, evades tax and is unfair to honest traders. We will not hesitate to prosecute those selling these products as a result.”

