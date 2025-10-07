Luton survivors speak out to support victims of domestic abuse

The leader of a Luton-focused domestic abuse campaign is drawing on her own experiences of the struggles victims face.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodi Williams told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It feels like it’s almost full circle from walking down the street feeling trapped, isolated and confused about what was happening to me to now feeling empowered and able to help others struggling like I was.”

‘Raising Red, Flying Green’ highlights the red flags all too often missed and aims to promote healthy and respectful relationships within communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As campaign leader, Jodi said: “It’s very rewarding and it feels something I’m really proud of.

Cllr Maria Lovell MBE with a green flag

“There wasn’t really anyone to turn to. The way I found out that what was happening to me was wrong was on the Women’s Aid website, where there was a list of 20 different things which were classed as abuse.

“I could relate to 15 of them and in that moment I remember like a penny dropped and I suddenly realised this is abuse. During the next few months, I found the strength to leave and run away.”

It can easily be tailored to different communities and audiences, according to Jodi. “The language and phrases can be changed, but it’s still very clear that this is the red flag and that’s the green,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Funding means you can get your campaign on to the digital screens and into the shops and places for people to see. We’d love to get other towns and cities interested in this campaign, and roll it out nationally through the Home Office around its violence against women and girls prevention work.”

Chief executive officer of Stepping Stones, Charley Lockley, left an abusive relationship involving coercive control and emotional torment.

“It’s very insidious and gradual, so it starts with comments about not liking what you’re wearing, or taking the mickey out of you in front of friends,” she explained. “Then it develops and starts really attacking your self-esteem.

“What got me through was having the support of really good friends and a strong family network. Post-separation abuse was even worse for me. It was a dark time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the reason I do this job is there are so many women who don’t have that support, where families side with the perpetrator or abuser, and where families and friends don’t understand emotional abuse and coercive control is real. Comments get normalised or deemed to be okay.

“There are organisations, such as Stepping Stones and Women’s Aid, as well as a Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership website, which can help you. If you just want to discuss something which doesn’t feel right, that’s okay. We’re a safe space.

“If a woman feels at risk of harm then call Bedfordshire Police or the national centre for domestic violence, which is a 24/7 helpline. If they need to flee, we can help them do that.

“If they just want to feel safe in their own house, we can help them. If they’ve underlying trauma from previous or long-term abuse, we can support them and give them strategies to cope.”